Court Keeps Hemp Dryer Trade Secret Suit Mostly Intact

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 8:51 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday preserved the bulk of a trade secret suit brought over industrial hemp drying technology, saying that MBS Engineering Inc. had adequately pled facts that it had taken steps to secure its intellectual property. U.S. District Judge James Donato wrote that MBS Engineering's federal Defend Trade Secrets Act claim could proceed despite the defendants' assertions that the company didn't do enough to secure the technology's secrecy when it sold the hemp dryers at issue without prohibiting buyers from reverse-engineering them. "It may be that the ease of reverse engineering bears on the question of what secrecy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS