Gilead Ruling Guts Investors' Rights, Calif. Appeals Court Told

Law360, San Francisco (June 16, 2021, 9:26 PM EDT) -- A Gilead shareholder urged a California state appellate panel Wednesday to reverse a lower court's ruling in favor of the biopharmaceutical giant that he said "eviscerates" California shareholders' rights to inspect corporate records, saying the 2019 ruling flies in the face of California statutes dating back to the mid-1850s. Gilead Sciences Inc. shareholder Anthony Ramirez — who won access to the company's records in Delaware court last year after a California judge refused to order Gilead's cooperation in a shareholder investigation into alleged malfeasance involving Gilead's preventative HIV treatment medication — urged the California Court of Appeals panel to reverse the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS