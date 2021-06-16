2 Firms Guide Retailer At Home's Sweetened Take-Private Bid

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Home decor retailer At Home said Wednesday it has agreed to sweetened terms for its previously announced $2.8 billion deal, including debt, to be taken private by private equity firm Hellman & Friedman in a transaction guided by Fried Frank and Simpson Thacher. Plano, Texas-based At Home Group Inc. said in a joint statement with H&F that its investors will receive $37 per share in a tender offer by H&F, above the previously announced terms of $36 per share, which would represent a 28% premium to its 30-day average stock price. "Throughout this process the special committee has been singularly focused...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS