HHS Chief Faces Call To Fire FDA Brass After Biogen Approval

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A nonprofit consumer advocate wants U.S. Food and Drug Administration decision makers behind the controversial approval of the first Alzheimer's treatment in nearly two decades to leave their positions. Public Citizen on Wednesday sent a letter Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, saying he should ask for resignations from officials like Janet Woodcock, the current acting FDA commissioner. If they don't resign, Public Citizen said they should be removed from their positions. The group took aim at the FDA's greenlighting of Biogen Inc.'s Alzheimer's drug aducanumab under a so-called accelerated approval pathway. Public Citizen said that the "decision to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS