Garland Scraps Ex-AGs' Asylum-Restricting Decisions

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 7:32 PM EDT) -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday scrapped a binding Trump-era opinion that restricted asylum claims from migrants fleeing domestic and gang violence, citing the White House's plans to address asylum eligibility through the regulatory process. The now-vacated opinions, Matter of A-B- and Matter of L-E-A-, were issued by former attorneys general Jeff Sessions and William Barr, who curbed asylum seekers' ability to claim they belong to a "particular social group" eligible for asylum. The decisions sparked outcry from immigration advocates and former jurists who criticized the opinions as upending decades of asylum law and denying humanitarian relief to those fleeing...

