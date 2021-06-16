Judge Won't Dismiss Corona Seltzer Trademark Fight

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The two beer giants that control Corona are headed toward a trial after a Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday refused to dismiss a trademark lawsuit filed by Anheuser-Busch InBev that aims to block Constellation Brands from selling a Corona brand of hard seltzer. In an oral ruling from bench, U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said that Constellation had not clearly proven that it was entitled to sell seltzers under the licensing agreement with Anheuser-Busch that allows it to sell the popular Mexican beer. The judge said each company had presented "perfectly reasonable and strong arguments" for its preferred interpretation, but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS