Delta-8 Vape Maker Sues Alleged Knockoff Distributors

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 7:53 PM EDT) -- A company producing flavored vaping products using a popular, hemp-derived form of THC has launched copyright infringement suits against a trio of California smoking product distributors, accusing them of ripping off the product design for a line of cake-flavored vape pens. In the suits, two of which were filed last week and one of which was filed Wednesday in federal court in Santa Ana, AK Futures LLC, the owner and authorized seller of a vape brand called Cake, claimed that Los Angeles distributors Boyd Street Distro LLC, Green Buddha LLC and Smoke Tokes LLC were "part of a network of counterfeiters...

