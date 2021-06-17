FCC Calls Rate Cap On Toll-Free Call-Switching 'Reasonable'

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has urged the D.C. Circuit to uphold a disputed rate cap on toll-free call switching, which the FCC says is critical to reforming intercarrier fees and is opposed by a company that blasted it as a "Bridge to Nowhere." Inteliquent Inc., a so-called "tandem-switching" provider, which acts as the go-between that connects calls from an originating carrier to the interexchange carrier completing the call, and then collects fees known as tariffs, wants the appeals court to overturn an October FCC order capping those rates at $0.001 per minute, calling it arbitrary. The FCC contends that the rate...

