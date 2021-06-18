Many Injury Claimants Face Limbo Over 'Whiplash' Confusion

Law360, London (June 18, 2021, 10:51 AM BST) -- The government's long-awaited reform to the way in which personal injury claims are treated has been overshadowed in recent weeks by technical glitches and a series of looming test cases that threaten to leave more than a third of claimants in legal limbo. The Civil Liability Act, which was introduced to cut road traffic accident payouts for insurers, has created a legal gray area in the way claims made by people who have suffered several injuries are valued. Insurers and claimant lawyers are working together to bring a series of test cases at the courts as they seek clarity over amounts of compensation,...

