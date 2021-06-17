Pension Funding Shakeup Could Offer Breaks For Charities

Law360, London (June 17, 2021, 6:20 PM BST) -- Charities could cut annual contributions to staff pension plans by more than half under new government regulations for scheme funding, a retirement industry consultancy said Thursday. Hymans Robertson said that by putting forward assets like property as debt security, charities could reduce their annual cash payments to workplace schemes by 35% to 65% under new regulations next year. The reduction is due to a new code being drawn up by The Pensions Regulator, which promises to offer defined benefit schemes greater flexibility on how they achieve their long-term funding goals. "It has been a tough year for charities with fundraising and...

