Nuveen Sells Denver-Area Apartment Complex For $435M

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 3:30 PM EDT) -- Asset manager Nuveen has sold a nearly 1,200-unit upscale Denver-area apartment complex for $435 million in a transaction that broker Jones Lang LaSalle said Thursday was the largest single-asset apartment trade in Colorado history. Nuveen Real Estate sold the Palomino Park Apartments in the Highlands Ranch suburb of Denver to the undisclosed buyer, which JLL Capital Markets also represented, for nearly $283 million in financing, the statement said. "With its low-density environment, unique floor plans and unmatched amenities, Palomino Park is truly irreplaceable and represents one of the premier and unique multi-housing assets on the entire west coast," JLL Capital Markets...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS