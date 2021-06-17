Wilson-Advised Insurer AI Co. Hits $1B Value After Series D

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Wilson Sonsini-advised startup Tractable, which develops artificial intelligence tools for insurers, said Thursday that it has reached a valuation of $1 billion following a $600 million Series D round led by Insight Partners and Georgian Partners. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in London, Tractable uses artificial intelligence to help auto and other insurers assess damage and streamline the claims process, according to its website. The Tractable phone app collects photos and video of a damaged vehicle, for example, and its AI Inspection tool identifies the "extent and severity" of the damage. According to Thursday's announcement, funds from Tractable's Series D will...

