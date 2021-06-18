London Opera House Can't Recoup VAT From Food Sales

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A U.K. court ruled that London's Royal Opera House can't include sales of catered food and drinks when deducting £532,000 ($734,000) in input value-added tax because they aren't directly tied to production costs. In denying the bid, a three-judge panel of the England and Wales Court of Appeal on Thursday affirmed an April 2020 ruling from the U.K. Upper Tribunal, which had considered supplies made by the Royal Opera House Covent Garden Foundation. Because the foundation is a charity under U.K. law, admission to performances and events at its eponymous 2,200-seat theater enjoy a VAT exemption on cultural grounds. While the...

