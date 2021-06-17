Ocado Loses UK Bid To Block Evidence In ITC Patent Fight

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 4:22 PM EDT) -- British online grocery giant Ocado was dealt a loss in its legal battle with AutoStore AS last week when a London court refused to grant an injunction restricting certain information from being disclosed in a U.S. International Trade Commission investigation. Ocado Group PLC had sought to ban AutoStore from disclosing the parties' discussions in 2018 concerning their ongoing disputes and relevant documents after the Norwegian rival allegedly threatened to use the information at an ITC hearing scheduled in August. Ocado argued that both sides either explicitly or implicitly agreed not to refer to the discussions or documents in any legal proceedings,...

