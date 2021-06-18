Fla. Wiretap Suits A 'Scheme,' Says Investment Firm

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Edward Jones Investments denounced a lawsuit over its marketing analytics software as part of a "calculated scheme" by plaintiffs' counsel to flood the Florida court system with identical complaints in search of a sympathetic judge. According to the firm's motion to dismiss Wednesday, Florida resident Tanya Harris' proposed class action is just one of "over 30 copy-and-paste lawsuits" her lawyers have filed throughout Florida against companies that use "session replay" software to observe and record user interactions, accusing them of illegally "intercepting" communications. If upheld, said Edward Jones, Harris' counsel's interpretation of state law "would effectively criminalize the use of everyday...

