BIA Appoints San Carlos Apache And Red Cliff Band Citizens

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The Bureau of Indian Affairs has appointed Bartholomew "Bart" Stevens of the San Carlos Apache Tribe and Kimberly Bouchard of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians in Wisconsin to regional leadership positions for the agency. Bryan Newland, the BIA principal deputy assistant secretary, announced the appointments Thursday. Stevens will fill the deputy bureau director for field operations position in Albuquerque, New Mexico, while Bouchard will fill the Eastern Regional Office regional director position in Nashville, Tenn. "They bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to these management positions and will provide important continuity within the BIA's operations and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS