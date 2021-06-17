Pepsi Faces TM Suit From Coffee Co. Over 'Rise' Energy Drink

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 2:59 PM EDT) -- A food startup called Rise Brewing that sells canned cold-brew coffee is suing PepsiCo for trademark infringement over the soda giant's recent launch of a Mountain Dew-branded energy drink called Rise. Mtn Dew Rise was launched in March as drink that would "help people conquer the day," but in a complaint filed Tuesday in Chicago federal court, Rise said the huge competitor was threatening to drown out its cold brew with a same-name product sold on the exact same shelves. "While Rise Brewing does not welcome this dispute, it cannot allow PepsiCo to destroy Rise Brewing's brand and the associated consumer...

