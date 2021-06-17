Senate Confirms Latham Partner To Serve As Interior's No. 2

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The Senate voted 88-9 Thursday to confirm Tommy Beaudreau, a Latham & Watkins LLP energy and environment partner and Obama-era U.S. Department of the Interior veteran, to serve as the agency's deputy secretary. President Joe Biden nominated Beaudreau in April after his first bid, Elizabeth Klein, was yanked amid strong opposition from Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, over her efforts to curb fossil fuels. Beaudreau, who was raised in Alaska's North Slope as the son of an oil and gas worker, was met with greater approval by a Senate divided on climate change policy. Endorsing Beaudreau's nomination, Manchin,...

