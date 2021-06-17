Latham, Simpson Steer Car Wash Co.'s $600M IPO Launch

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Car wash operator Mister Car Wash Inc. set a price range on Thursday for an initial public offering estimated to raise $600 million, with guidance from Latham & Watkins and underwriters' counsel Simpson Thacher. The Tucson, Arizona-based company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it expects to offer 37.5 million shares priced between $15 and $17. The IPO plans were originally filed on June 2. Latham & Watkins LLP is advising the company, while Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is advising the underwriters. Mister Car Wash plans to price on June 24, according to the New...

