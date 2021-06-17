Weinstein's Brother Says Ch. 11 Buyer Owes Him Film Profits

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The brother of convicted rapist and disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein told a Delaware bankruptcy judge that the buyer of the Weinstein Co.'s assets owes him more than $2.3 million for his rights to the profits generated by the movie "Scream 4." In a 17-page motion filed Wednesday, Robert Weinstein claimed he's entitled to a portion of the profits under his 2010 employment contract with the studio, which has since entered a 2018 asset purchase agreement with Lantern Entertainment LLC that Robert Weinstein notes was "heavily negotiated" and approved by the court. Robert Weinstein says that Lantern has wrongfully claimed that...

