Del. Judge OKs Mallinckrodt Toss Of Ill. City's Ch. 11 Claims

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge has summarily rejected a Rockford, Illinois, attempt to block Mallinckrodt plc from exercising its Chapter 11 right to shed liability for city claims that the company inflated pricing of a drug used to treat multiple sclerosis and infantile spasms. In a 16-page ruling late Wednesday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey found that Mallinckrodt had made its case for a declaratory judgment saying Rockford's claims for $1.3 million or more in damages tied to excessive expenses for the drug Acthar Gel are eligible to be left behind in bankruptcy. The decision took a sometimes critical view of...

