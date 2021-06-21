Crowell & Moring Adds Ex-Goodwin Procter Senior Litigator

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 11:16 AM EDT) -- An experienced commercial and financial services litigator who worked at Goodwin Procter LLP for more than 13 years has joined Crowell & Moring LLP's litigation group in New York, the firm announced Monday. Brian Hail is joining Crowell & Moring as a partner as the firm continues to build its financial services practice. In April, the firm acquired the financial services boutique Kibbe & Orbe LLP, adding 24 attorneys to its offices in New York; London; and Washington, D.C., according to the firm. Hail said in a Monday statement that he is "excited" to be a part of Crowell & Moring's...

