Hodgson Russ Expands SALT Practice In NJ

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Hodgson Russ LLP has expanded its Garden State footprint with the addition of a former Eversheds Sutherland attorney as a partner in its state and local tax group, a practice area that has been heating up thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and major law changes. Open Weaver Banks will be the first full-time SALT attorney in the eight-office firm's Hackensack, New Jersey, outpost, according to the firm's June 16 announcement. She will be key in expanding the thriving practice the SALT group has established in neighboring New York with respect to residency and income allocation issues. Residency topics will be among Banks'...

