Puerto Rican Judge Group Calls Foul On Bankruptcy Cuts

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A group of current and former judges of the Puerto Rican judiciary objected to restructuring plan documents for the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, saying that cuts to judges' pensions violate the U.S. Constitution's separation of powers requirements. In the objections, the Asociacion Puertorriquena de la Judicatura Inc. said that the Financial Oversight and Management Board's plan proposal includes a reduction in pension payouts for commonwealth employees, which includes judges, and that federal and commonwealth law prevent adjustments to judicial pay during a judge's term. "Like the United States Constitution from which its power derives, under the Territorial Clause, the Puerto Rico...

