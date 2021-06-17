Microsoft Can't Get Fed. Circ. To Ax More Of Web Patent

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday refused to invalidate another claim of a website access patent challenged by Microsoft, finding the tech giant tried to expand the bounds of its Patent Trial and Appeal Board petition after losing. Microsoft had clearly argued that the claim-at-issue in FG SRC LLC's patent was invalid as anticipated, but half of its appeal rested on an argument that it was obvious, the Federal Circuit said in a nonprecedential opinion. The other half of Microsoft's appeal argued that the claim was improperly construed in the anticipation analysis, which the panel majority shot down. The challenged patent is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS