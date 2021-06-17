Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Microsoft Can't Get Fed. Circ. To Ax More Of Web Patent

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday refused to invalidate another claim of a website access patent challenged by Microsoft, finding the tech giant tried to expand the bounds of its Patent Trial and Appeal Board petition after losing.

Microsoft had clearly argued that the claim-at-issue in FG SRC LLC's patent was invalid as anticipated, but half of its appeal rested on an argument that it was obvious, the Federal Circuit said in a nonprecedential opinion. The other half of Microsoft's appeal argued that the claim was improperly construed in the anticipation analysis, which the panel majority shot down.

The challenged patent is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!