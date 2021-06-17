Feds Nab 5th Plea In Boston Police Fake-OT Scandal

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 2:29 PM EDT) -- A fifth Boston cop admitted Thursday to embezzling thousands of dollars from the department by filing for overtime hours he didn't work, with two more officers scheduled to enter guilty pleas next week. Retired Sgt. Gerard O'Brien, one of 13 cops charged in the overtime fraud scheme run out of the department's evidence warehouse, appeared by video before U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to plead guilty to embezzlement and conspiracy charges. When asked if he understood the charges leveled against him, O'Brien told the court: "I'm being charged with money that I stole from the City of Boston by submitting...

