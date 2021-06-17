Biden Admin. Further Delays Lead And Copper Rule

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced it is again delaying implementation of regulations aimed at protecting children from lead in their drinking water that were finalized in the waning days of the Trump administration. The EPA said it expects to issue a decision on the Revised Lead and Copper Rule in December, after it was initially scheduled to have an effective date in March. This is the second delay on the rule since the change in administration in January, and is intended to give EPA staff a better chance to fully evaluate the regulations and to consider comments from communities and...

