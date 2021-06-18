Insurers' Win Upheld In Bad-Faith Row Over Miner's Accident

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 8:25 PM EDT) -- Two insurers didn't act in bad faith while handling wrongful death and negligence claims brought against their policyholders by the widow of a Kentucky coal miner killed in a trucking accident on the job, the state's top court has found. The Kentucky Supreme Court found Thursday that Crystal Lee Mosley failed to show that Arch Specialty Insurance Co. and National Union Fire Insurance Co. acted in bad faith while negotiating settlements under their policies with four entities connected to the surface mining operation. Her husband was working the night shift at the mine when he died. Writing for the court, Chief Justice...

