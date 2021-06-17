Latham, Lewis Brisbois Bolster Cybersecurity Benches

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 3:28 PM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins LLP and Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP have each snagged a new lateral cybersecurity and privacy partner in Washington, D.C., and New York, respectively, the firms announced Thursday. Data, tech and regulatory specialist Antony "Tony" Kim will join Latham's D.C. office, and Maria Efaplomatidis, who advises insurers on data privacy and cybersecurity, will jump to Lewis Brisbois in New York, meeting a growing demand for legal counsel at a time of heightened cyberattacks. "It is a privilege to join Lewis Brisbois' prestigious data privacy and cybersecurity team at a critical time with growing threats against financial services firms, among...

