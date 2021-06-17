Joint NY, Fla. Receivership Proposed In $150M PE Fund Case

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 4:09 PM EDT) -- A receiver administering the assets of a private equity fund whose CEO is accused of defrauding two banks of nearly $150 million told a Florida federal judge Thursday that he is working on a proposal for a novel joint receivership that would be overseen by federal judges in Florida and New York, where the CEO is facing both criminal charges and a civil suit. In a Zoom hearing before U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, Paul Singerman, who represents receiver James Feltman, said he will be filing a proposed order before the end of the month that would have both her and...

