Fresh Insurance Buyers Accuse Directors Of Data Breaches

Law360, London (June 23, 2021, 6:42 PM BST) -- Two insurers that bought Fresh Insurance for £37 million ($52 million) are suing the management team that oversaw the deal, alleging they fraudulently covered up several breaches of data protection law and now owe £25.2 million in damages. Kingfisher UK Holdings Ltd., a holding company for specialist insurance brokers, and its owner NSM Insurance Group LLC have filed a High Court lawsuit against seven former directors of Fresh Insurance Services Group Ltd. The insurers allege the individuals made fraudulent misrepresentations when negotiating a 2018 deal for Kingfisher to buy Fresh for £37 million. Much of the suit focuses on Fresh's use...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS