Wealth Manager Sues London Firm For £3.1M Over Investment

Law360, London (June 23, 2021, 1:50 PM BST) -- A wealth management firm is suing a London investment company for £3.1 million ($4.3 million) after it contributed money to a property development project in a deal that went awry. Luxembourg-based STN Capital Partners SPF has told the High Court that MBU Capital Ltd. owes it the £2.4 million it invested in a joint property development project, plus interest, making a total of £3.1 million. STN Capital alleges that it handed over the cash in 2018 in a plan with MBU to buy and develop a property in Sutton, a London suburb. The original deal, according to the claim, was that...

