CORRECTED: Trading Technologies' 11-Year Old Patent Suit Gets Trimmed

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge let IBG LLC dodge claims in decade-old patent litigation from Trading Technologies International Inc. after holding that the electronic trading patent owner gave up the right to make doctrine of equivalents arguments. U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall on Thursday granted IBG summary judgment of noninfringement on its doctrine of equivalents arguments, because while the two patents were being prosecuted, Trading Technologies gave up the right to extend them to products like IBG's. However, there are still outlying infringement claims that Thursday's motion did not address. More specifically, the patents cover electronically trading commodities, with a graphic...

