Trading Technologies Loses Ill. Patent Suit After 11 Years

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge let IBG LLC dodge decade-old patent litigation from Trading Technologies International Inc. after holding that the electronic trading patent owner gave up the right to make the doctrine of equivalents argument at the core of its suit. U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall on Thursday granted IBG summary judgment of noninfringement, because while the two patents were being prosecuted, Trading Technologies gave up the right to extend them to products like IBG's. More specifically, the patents cover electronically trading commodities, with a graphic user interface that fluctuates as the market price changes, along with "a static display...

