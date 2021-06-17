Wash. State Can Enforce CWA Permits Against Mining Co.

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 9:30 PM EDT) -- Washington state can enforce Clean Water Act permits at issue in a lawsuit against gold mine owner Crown Resources Corp.'s parent company, which is accused of violating those permits, a Washington federal judge found on Thursday. U.S. District Judge Rosanna Malouf Peterson granted bids for partial summary judgment from environmental group Okanogan Highlands Alliance and Washington state, rejecting two defenses asserted by Kinross Gold USA Inc. and its subsidiary Crown Resources, as well as allowing for the enforcement of the permits in question. The permits include the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit, the State Waste Discharge permit, and a permit that combines...

