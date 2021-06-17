Pa. Court Says Psych Center Not Covered For Sex Assault Suit

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A psychiatric center's insurer doesn't need to foot the bill for a sexual assault lawsuit two of the center's patients lodged against a massage therapist, a Pennsylvania Superior Court panel found Thursday. United States Liability Insurance Co. wasn't responsible for covering the suit against Penn Psychiatric Center because its policy contained exclusions for the molestation of patients, as well as provisions that limited coverage to claims brought by employees. The two women who accused the therapist of groping them were not Penn employees, the panel found, upholding a lower court's denial of coverage. One of the women also accused the therapist...

