Judge Pauses Roger Stone's $2M Tax Case For 90 Days

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge issued a 90-day stay in the government's suit accusing Roger Stone, an ally of former President Donald Trump, of owing nearly $2 million in taxes, according to an order entered Thursday. U.S. District Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz II granted the stay requested by Stone and his wife, Nydia, this week. They said Nydia Stone had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer that has spread to multiple locations, including her lungs, and her short-term prognosis and health are unclear, according to the motion. Under Judge Ruiz' order, some work can continue in the case. The government did...

