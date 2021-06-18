Web Tracking Service Beats Pa. Woman's Wiretapping Suit

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 2:25 PM EDT) -- A company offering third-party tracking software for websites did not violate Pennsylvania's anti-wiretapping law because it did not intercept customers' data or receive it within the state, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge William S. Stickman IV said NaviStone Inc.'s software set off a chain of events that made its Virginia-based servers the direct recipient of a separate set of information than the online-shopping website it served, so it did not meet the requirements necessary for proposed class action plaintiff Ashley Popa to sustain her claim that NaviStone and Harriet Carter Gifts violated Pennsylvania's Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control...

