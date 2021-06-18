Cognizant Says Firm Overbilled It In Ex-CLO's Bribery Case

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 2:15 PM EDT) -- A small New York law firm is facing allegations that it overbilled Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. for representing the technology consulting company's former chief legal officer in several underlying cases related to an alleged foreign bribery scheme. Jeremy Bohrer and his namesake firm charged Cognizant $23.3 million for representing Steven Schwartz from January 2019 to last April, outpacing co-counsel Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP's nearly $20 million bill for the same period, despite the smaller firm lacking expertise in white collar defense and having a total of four lawyers, according to Wednesday's complaint by the company in the Southern...

