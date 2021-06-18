CIT Sends Spanish Olive Subsidies Spat Back To Commerce

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 9:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce relied on an impermissible interpretation of the law to find that the European Union provided industry-specific subsidies to Spanish table olive makers, the U.S. Court of International Trade said in remanding the case. For a second time, Judge Gary Katzmann remanded the Spanish producers' countervailing duties challenge back to Commerce. The department had defended the tariffs by saying that a subsidy is de jure specific — and warranting of tariffs — when the benefit is unevenly distributed across the industry sector. But the trade statute clearly says that a subsidy is de jure specific when its legal...

