BNY Mellon Fights Ruling Keeping Self-Dealing Suit Afloat

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The Bank of New York Mellon urged a Pennsylvania federal judge Thursday to rethink her ruling requiring it to face a proposed class action accusing it of funneling money from high-net-worth clients into underperforming investments it owned or benefited from, arguing the claims are preempted by federal securities law. BNY Mellon urged Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Cynthia Reed Eddy to reconsider her June opinion declining to nix claims brought by Stephen and Leslie Walden, writing in a footnote to its brief submitted Thursday that the opinion "presents a clear error of law, and reconsideration would prevent a manifest injustice." The bank...

