Ever Given Insurer Hopes Deal With Suez Authority Is Near

Law360, London (June 18, 2021, 11:18 AM BST) -- The British insurer of the Ever Given has said it is in "serious and constructive negotiations" over a damages claim filed by Egyptian authorities, after the container ship ran aground and blocked the Suez Canal in March. The UK P&I Club has said it hopes to reach an agreement with the Suez Canal Authority "in the near future," although the insurer did not disclose further details of any potential settlement. The 400-meter ship created a logjam of approximately 200 vessels and caused delays in global trade after it became wedged in the narrow Egyptian waterway on March 23. The canal authority...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS