Law360's Pro Say: What's Driving The BigLaw Salary Wars?

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Elite law firms across the country are racing to heap higher salaries and big new bonuses onto associates — a surprising development at the tail end of a pandemic where economic belt-tightening was a common theme. This Week Ep. 205: What's Driving The BigLaw Salary Wars? Your browser does not support the audio element. On this week's episode of Pro Say, we're joined by Law360 legal industry editor Natalie Rodriguez to explain the so-called salary wars in BigLaw, including which firms are bumping pay, why they're doing it and what might be next. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber...

