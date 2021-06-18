Fiat Wins Bid To Block Auto Parts Price-Fixing Defense

Law360, London (June 18, 2021, 4:44 PM BST) -- Britain's antitrust tribunal said on Friday that a ball-bearing manufacturer accused of fixing prices cannot widen its defense by arguing that a carmaker's cost controls softened the cartel's impact on its profits, ruling that the theory is "unpleaded and speculative." The Competition Appeal Tribunal held there was no basis to allow NTN Corp., which is fighting an £80 million ($110 million) cartel claim brought by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, to argue that the auto giant had lessened any overcharge from the cartel by reducing its other costs. "In our view, it is not a case which carries any degree of conviction at...

