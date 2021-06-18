Puerto Rico Federal Judge Retiring After High Court Wins

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Puerto Rico U.S. District Judge Francisco A. Besosa plans to take senior status Jan 1., after a judicial career that saw the U.S. Supreme Court back his rulings on a Puerto Rican debt restructuring law and the criminal-law principle of double jeopardy. The Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts said Friday that the 71-year-old jurist submitted notice June 1 about his plan to enter senior status, a form of judicial semi-retirement that allows for a reduced caseload. The appointee of then-President George W. Bush took the bench in 2006 after experience in private practice, as a federal prosecutor and as a...

