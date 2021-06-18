Soccer League's Age Limit Further Blocked For Antitrust Fouls

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 6:42 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge on Thursday extended a court order barring the National Women's Soccer League from enforcing its 18-and-up age restriction, finding that teen soccer prodigy Olivia Moultrie had presented further evidence that the rule illegally limits competition since winning a temporary block last month. The 15-year-old soccer player, who is suing the league for allegedly violating antitrust laws by keeping her from joining the Portland Thorns, had scored a temporary restraining order on May 24 blocking the age restriction for two weeks. The preliminary injunction ordered Thursday by U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut keeps that bar in place pending trial. The judge said...

