CMA Probing Baker Hughes-Akastor Offshore Drilling JV

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- U.K. competition enforcers are investigating a planned deal between Baker Hughes and Akastor ASA to combine their offshore drilling equipment offerings through a 50-50 joint venture that's expected to generate more than $700 million in annual revenue. The Competition and Markets Authority launched a merger inquiry into the move Friday to consider if the transaction will reduce competition in any U.K. market, according to the agency's case register. Enforcers are currently accepting comments about the deal and have until Aug. 13 to decide if they should refer it for an in-depth probe. The companies announced their planned joint venture in early...

