At Home's Top Investor Urges Rejection Of Take-Private Bid

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 2:51 PM EDT) -- CAS Investment Partners, the largest shareholder in At Home Group, is asking fellow investors to join in on rejecting the home decor retailer's recently sweetened go-private deal with Hellman & Friedman, saying Friday the transaction significantly undervalues the target. CAS Investment Partners LLC, which owns about 17% of the outstanding common stock of At Home Group Inc., issued a letter to shareholders on Friday outlining why it believes that neither the original $36 per share deal nor the updated $37 per share agreement should be greenlighted. According to the letter, which was signed by Clifford A. Sosin, founder and portfolio manager...

