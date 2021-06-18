J&J Accused Of Seeking 'Secrecy' In Fired Exec's Bias Suit

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 5:14 PM EDT) -- A former Johnson & Johnson executive has accused it of trying to cover her wrongful termination lawsuit in a "shroud of secrecy" by pushing for the type of discovery restrictions that she said allowed the pharmaceutical giant to "lie" about its knowledge that the company's baby powder contained asbestos for decades. Gina Bilotti launched those accusations Thursday in urging a New Jersey state court to reject J&J's motion to impose a protective order that would, among other provisions, require all documents marked as confidential to be filed under seal and enable the company to try to restrict her communications with her...

