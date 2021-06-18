Unite Sells 2 London Properties To GIC Venture For $473M

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 3:02 PM EDT) -- Unite Students has sold two London residential properties to a joint venture that includes the student housing company and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC for £342 million ($472.8 million), according to an announcement from Unite Students on Friday. The deal is for properties in Wembley and Whitechapel, and the assets have a total of 1,358 beds. Most of the rooms at the properties are directly rented to students, according to Unite Students, which said it would use proceeds from the sale to pay off debt and for future investments. "This follows our announcement of [the GIC-Unite venture's] 10-year extension in May...

