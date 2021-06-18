Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Unite Sells 2 London Properties To GIC Venture For $473M

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 3:02 PM EDT) -- Unite Students has sold two London residential properties to a joint venture that includes the student housing company and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC for £342 million ($472.8 million), according to an announcement from Unite Students on Friday.

The deal is for properties in Wembley and Whitechapel, and the assets have a total of 1,358 beds. Most of the rooms at the properties are directly rented to students, according to Unite Students, which said it would use proceeds from the sale to pay off debt and for future investments.

"This follows our announcement of [the GIC-Unite venture's] 10-year extension in May...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!